CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday made a big announcement for the students who are preparing for Term 1 exams. Issuing a notification, the CBSE said it will start the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from November 16 onwards. Giving further details, the board said it would share the admit cards for the Class 10, 12 students with the schools by November 9. The bord will also release detailed guidelines in regards the process, examination center on the same day.

The CBSE said that the Term 1 Exams will be held in MCQ-only format and the students will have to fill circles given on a sheet of paper to mark their answers. The CBSE will provide OMR sheets to schools and each OMR sheet will be customized.

The Board also stated that it will fix the exam date sheet for minor subjects that are offered by fewer schools and will conduct examinations for minor subjects in groups to conclude exams in minimum time.

As per the latest notification, the term-1 exams will be held for the duration of 90 minutes and will be held for half the exam only.

The CBSE said it offers 114 subjects for class 12 students and 75 subjects for class 10 and will hold exams only for major (subjects offered by all schools) subjects. “If exams of all subjects are conducted, the entire duration of exams would be about 40-45 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct exams of only “subjects offered by all schools,” the board said in the official notice.

CBSE Board Exams 2022: Key Changes Students Must Know