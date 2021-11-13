CBSE Board Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct term 1 exams for class 10, 12 students in offline mode. However, students participating in international or national sports events and international olympiads might not be able to appear for the exams as the dates are expected to coincide with one another. For such candidates, the board has said it will conduct special exams at a later date.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2022: After Moving SC, Students Urge CBSE to Hold Board Exams In Offline Mode, #Cbseterm1online Trends on Twitter

“To promote the spirit of sports in the country and for facilitating the participation of students in international Olympiads, CBSE had decided that in case of the students appearing in the Board’s Examination are participating in National/International sports events recognized by Sports Authority of India and International Olympiads, the examinations for such students will be conducted at a later stage by CBSE, a CBSE statement said. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Admit Cards For Class 10, 12 to be Released on Nov 9 | Key Changes Students Must Know

Meanwhile, the board has released a set of instructions for all its affiliated schools which needs to be followed strictly. Also Read - Amid Demand to Conduct Term1 Exams Online, CBSE Takes BIG Decision | Read Here

As the Board examination for the session 2021-22 will be conducted in two terms- Term 1 and Term 2- it has been decided that:

No separate/ special examination will be conducted for Term 1 for session 2021-22.

In case, dates of events, including the dates of journey, are coinciding with the Board exams and students are not able to appear in Term 1 exam, their results will be declared based on Term 2 examination. The performance of the candidate in theory examination of Term 1 will be calculated on the basis of performance in theory portion of Term 2 examination.

The decision of preparing results on the basis of Term 2 examination will be applicable in the following cases: –