CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday successfully conducted Class 12 Maths exam 2021. Both Applied Maths and Maths exams started at 11:30 and ended at 1 PM across the various examination centres. While the students who appeared for the exam called the paper ‘difficult’, experts on the other hand termed it ‘moderate’.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Maths, Applied Maths Papers on Monday: Students Can Check Sample Paper With Solutions, Question Pattern In Detail

Speaking to a leading portal after the exam, a Maths teacher claimed that an average student can get 24 out of 40 marks in the paper.

Meanwhile, Times Now has shared the answer key for both Mathematics and Applied Mathematics prepared by experienced teachers, mostly HODs (Mathematics). Students can refer to it and calculate their estimated marks.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Answer Key: QP Code 065/2/4

Q No. Correct Answer Q No. Correct Answer Q No. Correct Answer Q No. Correct 1 a 16 d 31 c 46 b 2 c 17 c 32 a 47 c 3 d 18 a 33 b 48 a 4 a 19 a 34 b 49 d 5 b 20 b 35 a 50 b 6 d 21 c 36 d 7 a 22 b 37 b 8 c 23 d 38 d 9 b 24 b 39 a 10 c 25 c 40 a 11 b 26 a 41 c 12 d 27 d 42 d 13 a 28 c 43 a 14 d 29 d 44 d 15 b 30 c 45 b

(Source: Times Now)

CBSE Class 12 Maths Answer Key: QP Code 065/1/4

Q No. Correct Answer Q No. Correct Answer Q No. Correct Answer Q No. Correct Answer 1 c 16 a 31 b 46 c 2 d 17 a 32 a 47 b 3 b 18 b 33 a 48 c 4 d 19 a 34 b 49 a 5 d 20 a 35 d 50 d 6 b 21 c 36 a 7 a 22 d 37 b 8 d 23 c 38 b 9 d 24 b 39 b 10 b 25 c 40 c 11 a 26 b 41 d 12 b 27 d 42 d 13 c 28 d 43 b 14 a 29 d 44 a 15 a 30 b 45 c

(Source: Times Now)

Earlier last week, CBSE had asked the examiners to stick to the answer key released by the board while evaluating the OMR sheets filled by students. Issuing a notification, the CBSE had said that all schools under the board must share if there are any observations about the question paper or answer keys with the board.

“Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them”, the notification released by the board read.