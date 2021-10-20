CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued an important notice for students who want to change the city of their examination centre for term 1 examination. In order, the board said that the class X and XII students who are not in the city of their schools and are residing somewhere else, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform them to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by the board.Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021-22 Date Sheet RELEASED: Check Class 10, 12 Time Table Here; Direct Link Active Now
CBSE said that this decision has been taken as it has been observed that a number of students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and they are residing somewhere else. It is important to note that no requests after the schedule will be accepted by the Board for change of examination centre city. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021: Last Date To Submit Online Application Form Tomorrow. Here's How To Apply
Also Read - CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Highlights: CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Time Table For Term 1 Exams. Download Here
“Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the date-sheet of Class-X & XII for the Term-1 examinations. It has come to the notice of the Board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else,” the CBSE notice read.
“In view of the above, at an appropriate time, CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE to forward the request to CBSE in an online system.,” the board added.
“Accordingly, all students and schools are requested to remain in touch with the CBSE’s website. As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within the schedule which will be of short duration,” CBSE said.
CBSE on October 18 released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22. CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Candidates can now check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Below, we have also mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can check the date
From this year, CBSE will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022.
The term I exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the timetable:
Step 1: Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link at the homepage
Step 3: Select your class
Step 4: Click on submit to download the time table
The CBSE board has divided the entire class 12 syllabus pattern into major and minor subjects for easy conduct of exams. Here’s a list of subjects put under the major subject category for class 12 term-1 exams:
- Hindi Elective
- History
- Political Science
- Geography
- Economics
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Physical Education
- Business Studies
- Accountancy
- Home Science
- Informatics Practices (New)
- Computer Science (New)
- English Core
- Hindi Core
CBSE Class 10,12 term-1 exam – Key Highlights
- CBSE Class 10 and 12 term -1 exams to be held in November and December
- All subjects divided into major and minor categories
- Exams of minor subjects to be conducted first. These exams will be conducted by the respective schools
- Datesheet for only major subjects to be released
- Question paper to be in MCQ format
- Total duration of the paper – 90 minutes
- Candidates to get 20 minutes of reading time instead of 15 minutes