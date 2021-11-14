New Delhi: Ahead of CBSE term 1 exams 2022, the board has released a notification stating that mock test for downloading of Encrypted Question paper would be held as scheduled on Monday, November 15, 2021. More than 20 lakh students will appear in CBSE term 1 exams that are scheduled to be held in offline mode from Tuesday.Also Read - Delhi Schools Shut Again, How Will CBSE Term 1 Exams be Conducted in Offline Mode This Week? Read Sanyam Bharadwaj's Latest Statement

In a notification, the board said that schools, where exams were scheduled to be held from November 16 and November 20, would be allowed to participate in the mock test. Schools will also be allowed to download the OMR sheets for both the classes X and XII examinations, which are slated for November. For the OMR of exams to be held in December, a separate communication will be sent.

Read official circular here:-

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE will conduct class 10, 12 board examinations in two terms. While examination for the first term of Class 12 will begin from November 16, Class 10 boards will start on November 17. Second term exams for both classes are expected to be held in March-April next year.

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Important Details Students Must Know