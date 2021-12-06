New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official notice on the method of responses on the OMR sheet, which is effective from December 7, 2021. The CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for class 10 and 12 would conclude on December 11 and December 22, 2021, respectively. The candidates, teachers can visit the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in for all the latest updates.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams Term 1, 2021: BIG Update For Class 10, 12 Students

As per the official notice, "It has been observed that sometimes evaluators cannot differentiate between small letters during evaluation. This is taking more time in the evaluation of OMR." It further added, "It is therefore directed that the examinations to be conducted from 7th December, 2021 to till the end, in the OMR options will be marked by the candidates in capital A, B, C, and D as per the correct response. This decision is being taken in the midst of the conduct of examinations."

All school Principals will communicate to their teachers going for invigilation duty and to the students for complying with these directions.

According to the notice issued by the board, following actions on OMR sheet evaluation to be taken strictly

Assistant Superintendents must announce instructions that now responses must be given in capital A, B, C and D and not in small a, b, c, and d.

It is the responsibility of the invigilators to make sure that all the candidates are giving responses in capital A, B, C and D.

The observer must ensure that responses are given by the candidates in capital A, B, C and D during the conduct of examination by taking multiple rounds.

The Centre Superintendents are directed to disseminate the above information as soon as possible.