CBSE Term 1 Exam: Days after releasing the date sheet for class 10, 12 exams 2021-22, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asserted that schools can conduct and upload the marks of internal assessments, projects, and practical exams for the term 1 by December 23. The board has said these exams will be conducted without an external examiner and will have to be completed under the concerned school's teachers.

Schools have also been asked to use their own answer book for practicals/IA/projects. Notably, the last date to upload for uploading the marks of practical/project/internal assessment components is December 23.

What will happen if schools fail to upload marks by December 23

The result may be declared without taking into consideration Term-1 Practical/Internal Assessment/Project Marks.

The result may be declared based on the performance of Term-II only.

A fine as deemed fit by the Competent Authority of the CBSE and upto Rs 50,000/- may be imposed for considering the marks submitted by the schools after the last date.

Action to withdraw affiliation of such schools may be initiated.

Exam centers

The CBSE has said that board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held in centers wherein students and schools won’t face any difficulties.

“There are about 26,000 schools affiliated to the board in India and 26 countries abroad. Looking into the present conditions, the CBSE will make efforts “to fix examination centers in such a manner that neither students nor schools are having any problem”.

“However, while doing so, safety and security of the examinations will be given priority,” the board added.

Declaration of Result

Results will be declared according to the information given in the circular date July 5, 2021, issued by the CBSE.

Admit Card

The board will release term 1 exam roll numbers on November 9 on the official website — cbse.nic.in.

Steps to Download CBSE Term 1 Exam admit cards:

Log on to the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in

Click on, ‘CBSE 10th term 1 board admit card’ and ‘CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card’ – (after the link will be activated)

Enter your roll number and other credentials

Click on submit

Your CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be displayed on screen

Take a printout for future use