CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Though the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has announced that schools here will remain shut for a week, starting Monday, in wake of the deteriorating air quality in the national, the CBSE has clarified that the Term 1 exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held as per the schedule.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: Ahead of Papers, Board Releases Important Notice For 10th, 12th Students | Read Here

Notably, the CBSE Term 1 exam for class 12 and 12 students would commence from November 16 and 17 respectively. In the wake of the pandemic, the CBSE has divided the academic session for classes 10 and 12 students into 2 parts with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2022: After Moving SC, Students Urge CBSE to Hold Board Exams In Offline Mode, #Cbseterm1online Trends on Twitter

“The closure directive is for other classes and not board exams. Board exams for classes 10 and 12 will take place as scheduled. There is no change”, a leading portal quoted Sanyam Bharadwaj, controller of examinations of CBSE as saying. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Admit Cards For Class 10, 12 to be Released on Nov 9 | Key Changes Students Must Know

All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Delhi to remain shut next week as pollution levels hit emergency level. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 13, 2021

After an emergency meeting yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced various emergency measures, including the closure of schools for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

Earlier this month, a large number of schools and colleges in the national capital reopened with 50 per cent capacity after remaining closed for 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools in the city had re-opened for Classes 9 to 12 on September 1 after a prolonged closure.

All you need to know about CBSE term -1 exams:

Students will be asked only objective-type questions in Term 1 exams.

The major exams for the Class 10 CBSE term 1 will be held from November 30.

The major exams for Class 12 CBSE term 1 will commence from December 1.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

The term 1 exam would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus.

The examination will start from 11:30 AM instead of 10:30 AM keeping in view of the winter season.

Reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 for all categories of candidates

‘Conduct Exams in Online Mode’

Meanwhile, days ahead of exams, a group of six students moved Supreme Court seeking an option of taking the upcoming board exams 2022 in online mode. A writ petition in this regard was filed by Advocate Sumanth Nookala. In the petition, students had said there should be an option of appearing for exams in online mode since there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases again in the country.

How exams were conducted in 2020 and 2021?

In 2020, board had assessed the students based on scores of the previous three examinations. The board had to scrap exams the Class 10, 12 Board exams 2020 scheduled from July 1 to July 15, 2020 owing to the COVID-19 cases. Nearly 99.04% of the total 20 lakh registered had cleared the exam then.

In 2021, the Centre had to cancel all exams 2021 due to the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment criteria.