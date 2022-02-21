CBSE Term 1 Results LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release term 1 result 2021 for classes 10, 12 anytime soon. While the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding result date or time, speculations are rife that the CBSE Term 1 result 2021 will be declared this week. Students are advised to keep an eye on CBSE’s official website or this blog for any updates regarding CBSE Term 1 result.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result Likely on Feb 16. Direct Link, Evaluation Criteria And Steps to Check Scores Here
Meanwhile, a section of students belonging to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and NIOS to state boards such as Maharashtra Board, Jharkhand Board, RBSE have moved Supreme Court with a fresh plea, demanding the cancellation of offline examinations. The students have submitted a written petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an alternative mode of assessment in place of offline examinations. The Apex court is expected to list the matter for hearing on February 21, Monday. The plea has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai, on behalf of students from over 15 different states.
CBSE Results 2021: Here Are The LIVE Updates
10:57 AM: Official websites for CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 results
08:20 AM: Extending support to the students, advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai, said that ‘internal assessment for all’ is the need of the hour. “And once the school opens offline continuous monthly assessment will be required. Govt will have to focus on improving writing skill and building confidence and not only exam”, she tweeted.
08:00 AM: CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 | Date And Time
- Board is yet to make an official announcement as to when term 1 results for both classes 10 and 12 will be announced. Once declared, students can check their CBSE term 1 result on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
- This time, the students will not receive their mark sheets. The board will issue their final mark sheets after the term 2 examinations, which are scheduled to begin from April 26.
- Earlier, the CBSE had confirmed that the final result, mentioning ‘pass’, ‘fail’ or ‘essential repeat’ status will be published after term 2 board exams.
07:30 AM: What Does The Students’ Petition Say?
- In the petition, the students have alleged that the board has taken a hasty decision with regards to result declaration and conducting exams, causing trouble to many students.
- The petition also sought relief for conducting an improvement exam for those students who are not satisfied with the internal assessment.
- The petitioners pointed out that for CBSE, the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held in the last week of April. For ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), there is no notification yet, the plea said.
- “The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behaviour of state governments and other boards, and are stressed and worried about their future and career,” the plea underlined.
- Students also highlighted the COVID-19 situation and the difficulties faced by students due to the interruptions in the academic sessions.
- “Subjecting the children to write the examination and conducting the examination when the Covid-19 wave is still high, with the number of patients infected and deaths rising day by day when there are seen unprecedented mortality numbers when the experts are predicting that third wave of resurgence is likely to mostly affect children and young people, it will be violating their right to life,” the petition stated.
- It also sought direction from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to constitute a committee to declare the date for admission into various universities and to work out a formula for assessment of Class 12 students who want to pursue their further studies in non-professional courses, the Bar and Bench reported.