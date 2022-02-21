CBSE Term 1 Results LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release term 1 result 2021 for classes 10, 12 anytime soon. While the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding result date or time, speculations are rife that the CBSE Term 1 result 2021 will be declared this week. Students are advised to keep an eye on CBSE’s official website or this blog for any updates regarding CBSE Term 1 result.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result Likely on Feb 16. Direct Link, Evaluation Criteria And Steps to Check Scores Here

Meanwhile, a section of students belonging to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and NIOS to state boards such as Maharashtra Board, Jharkhand Board, RBSE have moved Supreme Court with a fresh plea, demanding the cancellation of offline examinations. The students have submitted a written petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an alternative mode of assessment in place of offline examinations. The Apex court is expected to list the matter for hearing on February 21, Monday. The plea has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai, on behalf of students from over 15 different states.

CBSE Results 2021: Here Are The LIVE Updates

10:57 AM: Official websites for CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 results Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Scorecards to be Released Soon

08:20 AM: Extending support to the students, advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai, said that ‘internal assessment for all’ is the need of the hour. “And once the school opens offline continuous monthly assessment will be required. Govt will have to focus on improving writing skill and building confidence and not only exam”, she tweeted.

#InternalAssessmentForAll2022 is the need of the hour And once the school open in offline Continuous monthly assessment will be required

Govt will have to focus on improving writing skill and building confidence and not only exam — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) February 20, 2022

08:00 AM: CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 | Date And Time

Board is yet to make an official announcement as to when term 1 results for both classes 10 and 12 will be announced. Once declared, students can check their CBSE term 1 result on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

This time, the students will not receive their mark sheets. The board will issue their final mark sheets after the term 2 examinations, which are scheduled to begin from April 26.

Earlier, the CBSE had confirmed that the final result, mentioning ‘pass’, ‘fail’ or ‘essential repeat’ status will be published after term 2 board exams.

07:30 AM: What Does The Students’ Petition Say?