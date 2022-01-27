CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Latest News Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for class 10, 12 term 2 exams 2022 next week, claimed reports. Owing to the pandemic, the CBSE has decided to conduct the board examination in two terms. While the term 1 exam was conducted in November-December 2021, term 2 exams are scheduled to be held in March-April this year.Also Read - CBSE Term-2 Exam: Board Set to Conduct Class 10, 12 Exams Amid Covid Cases | Check Details Here

Speaking to a leading portal, sources close to the board have shared that CBSE has already started preparations for the term 2 examinations and the date sheet for the same with a schedule of the practical exams as well as the theory examinations are likely by next week. Besides, the board is also expected to release the much-awaited term 1 result for both classes 10 and 12.

Meanwhile, the board will also release sample question papers for the term 2 board exams in the upcoming days. The sample papers give students an idea about the exam pattern and evaluation process.

On being asked about dates of Term 2 exams, a CBSE official told Times Now that the board wanted to begin the practical examination from February 15, but owing to the surge in COVID cases and assembly elections in 5 states—UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, that couldn’t happen. Thus, the board is considering commencing the practical exams by Feb-end.

When the official was asked about the possibility of cancellation of CBSE Term 2 Examinations 2022, officials asserted that the board is not considering this as the government has already rolled out vaccination for 15-18 age groups.