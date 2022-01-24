CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Sanyam Bhardwaj, exam controller of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirmed that the board will not declare Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results 2021 on January 23. Earlier it was reported that results of term 1 board exams for both the classes would be announced by January 24. However, Bhardwaj dismissed the reports.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result: Steps to Check Score; Watch Video

“Result would be released but are unlikely to be released in January. If at all, it is likely to be released by end of January or February 1st week”, another CBSE official told Times Now.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the social media handles of CBSE as the board may make an announcement about Class 10 and Class 12 result date and time there like previous years. Once released, students can check their scores on the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: List of other websites to check scores

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check score

Visit CBSE’s official website.

Navigate to the link which says, “CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022′ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2022’

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and school number

Click on the login button

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed

Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: How to check the score on mobile app

Students can also check their class 10th and 12th board exam result on several mobile apps such as Digilocker, and UMANG which are available on Google Play Store.

For the unversed, the CBSE has shifted to the two-term board-exam pattern from the academic year 2021-2022 onwards, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic situation. While the term 1 exams were conducted in November-December 2021, the term 2 exam will be held in the month of March-April 2022.