New Delhi: At a time when lakh of students are eagerly waiting for their term 1 results 2021, a fake circular claiming that scores will be released on January 25 went viral on social media. The fake circular dated January 22 claimed that the term 1 result will be available through the ‘Centre of Educations’ and students will be provided unique usernames and passwords via the centers ‘to ease navigation within the portal’.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result Soon on Digilocker | Latest Updates on Scorecards Students Must Know

Later, the board took to micro-blogging site Twitter and clarified that it has not made any changes to the process of accessing results. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: When Will Board Release Class 10, 12 Scores? Official Replies

Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: Class 10, 12 Scores Likely to be Declared on Jan 24 at cbseresults.nic.in, Say Reports

Meanwhile, students are advised to keep an eye on official websites for genuine information related to board exam results 2021-22. Once declared, students can check their scores by logging into—cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.However, as witnessed in previous years, the official website may crash due to heavy traffic on the result day as lakhs of students will be checking the results simultaneously. If that happens, students can access their term 1 results 2021 via DigiLocker and UMANG platforms.

Check scores on DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Click on the scorecard download link to check results or click on CBSE

Click on the links for mark sheets or certificates to download required documents.

Enter the required information and download your result.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check the score on cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in