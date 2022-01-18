CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare classes 10, 12 term 1 results 2021 anytime this month as reports claimed that the board will reportedly begin reviewing the evaluation process from this week. Earlier a CBSE official had said that the board is trying to announce the results soon but owing to the pandemic the evaluation process is impacted. “Can’t confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations,” a leading portal had quoted CBSE official as saying.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Results Likely to be Delayed, Expected Next Week. BIG Updates For Class 10, 12 Students Here

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 | Here are the LIVE Updates

Candidates must note that the final scores will be declared after the term 2 exams. Pass, fail or essential repeat will not be mentioned in term 1 results.

Once declared, students can check their term 1 results on the official website —cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Besides, students can also check their class 10th and 12th board exam result on several mobile apps such as Digilocker, and UMANG.

– CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check score