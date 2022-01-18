CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare classes 10, 12 term 1 results 2021 anytime this month as reports claimed that the board will reportedly begin reviewing the evaluation process from this week. Earlier a CBSE official had said that the board is trying to announce the results soon but owing to the pandemic the evaluation process is impacted. “Can’t confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations,” a leading portal had quoted CBSE official as saying.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Results Likely to be Delayed, Expected Next Week. BIG Updates For Class 10, 12 Students Here
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 | Here are the LIVE Updates
- Candidates must note that the final scores will be declared after the term 2 exams. Pass, fail or essential repeat will not be mentioned in term 1 results.
- Once declared, students can check their term 1 results on the official website —cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Besides, students can also check their class 10th and 12th board exam result on several mobile apps such as Digilocker, and UMANG.
– CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check score
Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2021: Answer Key Shared by Experts, Here’s How Students Can Verify Response Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Students' Plea Seeking Hybrid Option For Class X-XII Term Exams
- Visit CBSE’s official website.
- Look for the link on the homepage which says, “CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022′ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2022’
- Enter your roll number, date of birth and school number
- Click on the login button
- Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed
- Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.