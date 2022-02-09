CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: While several state boards and the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have released the board exam results for both classes 10 and 12, CBSE students are waiting with bated breath to know their term 1 results. Speculations were rife that the board will announce class 10, 12 results in the first week of February, but the CBSE officials are yet to confirm exact term 1 result date and time. Once declared, students can access their term 1 CBSE board exams at the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021-22 Soon | Latest Updates For Students
Latest Updates on CBSE Term 1 Result Date, Time Here
- Earlier on Tuesday, Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations had said that the board was taking time to ensure that the large volume of data from the answer sheets was correct. When asked about the result date and time, Bharadwaj said that the board is working on it and the same will be communicated soon.
- “There are no complications. Just try to take into consideration the volume of data after scanning which is to be processed. Each and every candidate is opting for 5-7 subjects, then 30 minimum questions… So these many responses are there. For processing the results, we need to ensure the data are correct,” Bharadwaj told The Hindu.
Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Delayed? Read Board Official's Latest Statement Here
Term 1 Results: Evaluation Criteria
- No students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
- In the CBSE final result, the term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage.
- In the term 1 results, internal assessment marks awarded to students by schools will also be added.
- Unlike previous years, no average scores will be given to absentees
Once declared students can check their results by following these steps:
- Visit the official website of CBSE
- Click on the Result tab.
- You will be directed to a new page i.e., CBSE Exam Results
- For class X results, click on, “Secondary School Examination and for class XII results click on Senior Secondary School Examination (after the link will be activated)
- Enter your roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id
- Click on the submit option
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download it and take a print out