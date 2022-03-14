CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Term 1 Result 2022 for Class 12 soon. Though the board is yet to announce the official result date and time, specualtions are rife that the CBSE might declare the scores for Class 12 on Monday, March 14. Like Class 12, the board would not be releasing the result online on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, rather it would send marksheets to the schools. Earlier on March 11, the CBSE had declared the class 10th result. “Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools”, the board had tweeted on Twitter.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Declared Soon At cbseresults.nic.in. Details Here
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021-22: Here are the LIVE updates
- News 18 reported that the board will send theory marks to the schools and they will add practical marks and compute the results.
- Students must note that this is not the final result.
- No student will be receiving a pass, fail, repeat or compartmental grade.
- CBSE controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said, “Failure rates will be lower and youngsters will have more opportunities to develop themselves. They will be able to concentrate on their schoolwork”.