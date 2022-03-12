CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of Class 10 term 1 examinations on Saturday. The marksheets of Class 10 Term 1 Examinations have been shared by CBSE with the schools today (March 12). Students can check their Class 10 Term 1 result on CBSE’s official websites – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in once it is uploaded online by the board. Besides being available on the CBSE’s official website, students can also download the marksheet of Class 10th Term 1 result on digilocker.gov.in after the board uploads the marksheet online. “Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools,” the CBSE said in a statement.Also Read - CBSE Date Sheet 2022 Class 10, Class 12 For Term 2 Released. Check Full Schedule

Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on CBSE 10th Result Term 1.

10.30 am: CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result – Where to get CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 marksheet

The CBSE announced the Class 10 result 2022 is an offline mode and shared the marksheets of Class 10 result 2022 directly with the schools. Students have been advised to collect their marksheets of Class 10 result 2022 from their schools. “Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 10 in attachment,” a mail from the CBSE read as shared by a school, according to Careers360.

10.23 am: CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result – Is CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result available online?

The board will soon release the marksheet of CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result online. Till then, students can collect their CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Term 1 marksheet from the respective schools.

10.10 am: CBSE 10th Result Term 1 Declared – Student’s reaction

“#cbse #cbseterm1result #cbseterm1 Term 1 result has declared in school cbse was sent result through email in mid night! I am scored 93.6% thanku cbse My marks has more come from my expectations #cbseresult,” a student posted on Twitter.

10.01 am: CBSE 10th Result Term 1 – CBSE’s official statement

“Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools,” the CBSE said in a statement.

09.50 am: CBSE 10th Result – Scorecard details

09.45 am: Where to get CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 marksheet?

Students can collect CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 marksheet from their schools. They can also download the CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Result 2022 marksheet online from CBSE’s official websites – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

9.40 am: CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Step-by-step guide to check result

Visit any of these official websites of CBSE – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Now, click on the Result tab.

Select – CBSE 10th term 1 result or CBSE 12th term 1 result, as per the class.

A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Enter roll number, date of birth and other required credentials.

Now, click on the submit tab.

CBSE 10th or 12th result for term 1 will appear on the screen

09.30 am – CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021-22 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of Class 10 term 1 examinations.