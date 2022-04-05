CBSE Term 1 Revaluation 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the last date to apply for CBSE revaluation for Term 1 results 2022. As per the latest notification issued by the CBSE, the students can apply for revaluation till April 20.Also Read - Explained: Why #PostponeJEEMains2022 Is Trending on Twitter?

The CBSE said the schools can submit the revaluation and redressal reports on the official website – cbse.gov.in till the mentioned date.

"It has been informed by some schools that they are not able to apply within the due date, hence, as a special measure, the CBSE is extending the last date toll April 20, 2022, Wednesday," the CBSE said in the official notice.

To apply for the CBSE Term 1 Revaluation, the students will have to reach out to their respective schools and submit the problem they are facing or the question/answer they wish to challenge in writing. After this, the schools will pass on the complaint to CBSE through their Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism – School Request Submission for Resolution, SRSR Portal.

However, if the dispute about the CBSE Term Revaluation can be resolved at the level of the school, the outcome will be communicated by the school to the student concerned in writing.

The CBSE said it will address the revaluation concerns only through the official portal and not through other means such as email, letter and fax.

The CBSE further added that in case any school has informed CBSE or any concerned regional officer, they must submit their revaluation request on the required portal.

The students must note that the CBSE Term 1 Results for Class 10 were declared on March 11, 2022 and the Class 12 Term 1 Results were announced on March 19, 2022. This time, the results were not declared online and went sent to the schools.