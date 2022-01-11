CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 Latest News Today: As lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday made a big announcement and said the review of the evaluation process for the Class 10 and 12 Term 1 papers will begin next week itself. This news will certain bring cheers on the faces of students.Also Read - Ahead of CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Board Says Schools Will be Fined Rs 50,000 if Irregularities Found in Marking Scheme

Giving details to Careers360, a CBSE official said that the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 exams are going on and the board will review the evaluation process next week.

However, the official did not inform about the result announcement date and added that the COVID situations has put an impact on the evaluation process and the board is trying its best to announce the result soon.

He also said that he can’t confirm the result date now as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations.

After the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 are released the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available for the students to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Along with the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result this year will also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To check scorecard

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022

You will be redirected to a login page

Enter the required credentials like roll number

After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Most importantly, the students must know that the CBSE this time will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. However, the final result will be published after term 2 exams.

In the meantime, the students are expecting the CBSE to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams. As per the earlier notification, the CBSE Term 2 exams will be held in March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in.