CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Specualtions are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce much-awaited classes 10, 12 term 1 results 2021 on January 24. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now as the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: How Accessing OMR Answer Sheets Will Help Students | Explained

Students waiting for their scores are advised to keep an eye on the official website and Twitter handle of the CBSE for the latest updates related to term 1 results. Once declared, students can check their term 1 results on the official website —cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Besides, they can also check their class 10th and 12th board exam result on several mobile apps such as Digilocker, and UMANG.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check the scores

Visit CBSE’s official website.

Look for the link on the homepage which says, “CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022′ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2022’

Enter your roll number, date of birth and school number

Click on the login button

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed

Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.

CBSE Term 1 Results: Here are the latest updates