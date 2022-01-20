CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Specualtions are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce much-awaited classes 10, 12 term 1 results 2021 on January 24. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now as the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: How Accessing OMR Answer Sheets Will Help Students | Explained
Students waiting for their scores are advised to keep an eye on the official website and Twitter handle of the CBSE for the latest updates related to term 1 results. Once declared, students can check their term 1 results on the official website —cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Besides, they can also check their class 10th and 12th board exam result on several mobile apps such as Digilocker, and UMANG.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check the scores
- Visit CBSE’s official website.
- Look for the link on the homepage which says, “CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022′ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2022’
- Enter your roll number, date of birth and school number
- Click on the login button
- Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed
- Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.
CBSE Term 1 Results: Here are the latest updates
- A CBSE official had said that the board is trying to announce the results soon but owing to the pandemic the evaluation process is impacted.
- “Can’t confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations,” a leading portal had quoted CBSE official as saying.