CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Term 1 results for Class 10 and 12 this week. Giving details, a CBSE official told TOI that the Class 12 results are likely to be declared on Wednesday or Thursday, which will be followed by Class 10 results at the end of this week. This year, a record 36 lakh Class 10 and 12 students had registered for exams.

"The board is ready with results and will be declared this week. Class XII results will be declared first to be followed by Class X. The CBSE will open the link for the results probably late Wednesday or Thursday where candidates can get access to the marks they scored in various subjects. However, the consolidated/ final results will be declared along with the Term-2 results when they will be issued the certificates," the official told TOI.

As soon as the results are declared, the students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, the CBSE is conducting the board exams for the first time in two terms. While the Term-1 exams were held during between November and December last year, the Term-2 exams will be held from April 26. The Term 2 exams in April will be subjective type for the students.

Earlier, the CBSE had claimed that the new format will help declare the CBSE result 2021 class 10 term 1, CBSE result 2021 class 12 Term-1 results in about a month, however, later, it attributed the delay to the verification process at the regional office level.

“Also this time the OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets were scanned at the school level followed by sending the hard copies to the regional offices. That took more time than anticipated. Post that, the multi-level verification also took some time. Which, however, means there should not be less number of grievances post the declaration of the results,” the official added.

Here’s How To Check CBSE Term 1 Results 2022:

Step 1st: Go to the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd: Now, click on the Result tab.

Step 3rd: Select – CBSE 10th term 1 result or CBSE 12th term 1 result, as per the class.

Step 4th: A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5th: Enter roll number, date of birth and other required credentials.

Step 6th: Now, click on the submit tab.

Step 7th: CBSE 10th or 12th result for term 1 will appear on the screen.