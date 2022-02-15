CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 Latest Update: As lakhs of students across the country are eagerly waiting for CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021, one of the board officials on Tuesday night made a big announcement and said the board will not announce the term 1 results 2021 on Wednesday, February 16. The news was confirmed by board spokesperson Rama Sharma amid reports that the class 10, 12 results is likely to be announced on Wednesday. Earlier, the board official had told Career 360 that the results are likely to be announced this week.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Result For Class 10, 12 Likely This Week, Official Announcement Expected Today | LIVE Updates

"There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results," the official said.

After the results are declared, the score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the students can also check the score on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.

In the meantime, the CBSE has released the exam date for term-2, which will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Here’s How to Download Scorecard

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

You will be redirected to a login page

Enter the required credentials like roll number

After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

The students must note that the CBSE will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat and the board had earlier said that the final result will be published after term 2 exams.