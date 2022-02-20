CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result: Students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the result of the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam. As per reports, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results are likely to be declared today, i.e February 20, 2022. Once declared, students can check their scores by logging into the official website cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - WBSETCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 19 Apprentice Posts Begins at wbsetcl.in| Details Inside

Earlier, a board official earlier had told Careers360 that the CBSE classes 10, 12 Term 1 exam results are likely to be announced by this week. Students can expect their results to be announced today, February 20, 2022.

CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 were conducted in November-December in objective type answer mode through the OMR sheet. In the meantime, the CBSE has released the exam date for Term-2, which will be held offline from April 26, 2022. In Term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: List of Websites to Check Score

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to Check Score

Visit CBSE’s official website, cbseresults.nic.in

Look for the link on the homepage which says, “ CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 ′ or ‘ CBSE 12th Result 2022 ’

′ or ‘ ’ Enter the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and school number.

Now, Click on the login button.

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed

will be displayed Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: How to Check Score on Mobile App

Students can also check their class 10th and 12th board exam result on several mobile apps such as Digilocker, and UMANG which are available on Google Play Store.