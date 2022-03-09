CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Latest Update: In a major upset to lakhs of students across the country, the CBSE on Wednesday clarified that the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results will not be declared on March 9. A CBSE official spoke to Careers360 and confirmed that the Class 12 results will not be declared today and added that the results would be released soon. However, he said that no commitment has been made over the date and time of the result declaration.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Likely To Be Released This Week: Report

On the other hand, the media reports suggested that CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 for class 10 would be released by 12 noon on Friday. However, the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement on the same. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Tomorrow: Check Guidelines, Other Details Here

At this time of waiting, the lack of clarity from the CBSE continues to create confusion among students. Also Read - CBSE Results 2021-22: Class 10th, 12th Result Expected This Week at cbseresults.nic.in | Latest Updates

Earlier, an official from the CBSE controller office had told Careers360 that the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. “The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon,” the official had said.

Once the results are declared, the students can check their score on CBSE websites–cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Moreover, the CBSE term 1 result will be available on the DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in.

Notably, the CBSE this time has decided that the results will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as “pass” or “fail”. The final scores for both classes will be released by CBSE after the Term 2 examinations are over.

List of things required to check the results

Roll Number

Name of a Student

Subject Code

Father’s Name

School Name

Mother’s Name

Marks obtained

Here’s how to check CBSE Class 12 score: