CBSE Board Exams 2022 Latest Update: After a circular on social media claimed that the CBSE has decided to reduce the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 Board Exams 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday issued a clarification and called the circular fake. CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma told NDTV that the circular regarding the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 examinations is fake.

The fake circular claimed that the CBSE has decided to reduce the weightage of term-1 examinations keeping in mind the problems faced by the students. "The weightage of term-1 and 2 examinations will be around 30 and 70 per cent respectively," the old CBSE circular mentioned.

Here's what the fake circular claims: "The weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 examinations will be 30 and 70 percent respectively. The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website." the fake circular claimed.

The students must note that the CBSE will conduct the term 2 exam from April 26 and Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam on June 15.

This time, the CBSE term 2 board exam Class 10 and Class 12 will be held on reduced syllabus. The exam papers will contain both objective and subjective questions.

The CBSE term 1 exam papers had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type, while CBSE Term 2 Board exams papers will be a mix-bag of case-based, open-ended, situation-based, short answer and long answer type questions.

The Class 10 and 12 students from CBSE board should know that the released scores will be the final scores. The scores released recently are only for the theory exams and after the term 2 exams conclude, the CBSE will release the final scores with marks of practicals and internal assessment.