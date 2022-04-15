CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday released CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for private candidates. Students who are going to appear in the CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 examination 2022 can download the admit card through the board’s official site — cbse.gov.in or through the direct link given below.Also Read - BIG News For CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Students. Details Here

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 exams are scheduled to begin on April 26, 2022. They will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15 for Class 12. The CBSE term 2 exams will be conducted at various centres across the country. Private candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in

Click on Admit Card for private candidates link

A new page will open where candidates will have to select an option- Application no, Previous Roll number and year, Candidate name.

Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to login.

The CBSE Term 2 admit card for Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Direct link to download CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 HERE.