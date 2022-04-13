CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha Portal, CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for 10th and 12th classes are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 to be Released Soon: Here’s How to Download It

For the first time, the CBSE is conducting its board exams in two terms. In 2021, the board did not conduct final exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has already announced results of term-1 final exams conducted in November-December, 2021.

How to download CBSE term 2 admit card

Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 term-2 admit card link Enter the required login credentials The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Login, download the admit card and take a printout

The CBSE had released the Class 12 Term 1 results through email to schools on March 19, 2022. Students were asked to collect their results from their respective schools. The Class 12, part 1 exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres. On March 14, the Board had released the Class 10th Term -1 results. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the Term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.