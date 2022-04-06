CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: As per the earlier notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 for classes 10 and Class 12 from April 26. Ahead of the board exams, the CBSE will soon release the CBSE Admit Cards 2022 on the official website soon. Students should know that for CBSE Term 1 exam, the CBSE had shared the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam 2022 roll numbers with the students and for the Term 2 also roll numbers would be the same, claim reports. The CBSE will soon release fresh hall tickets for the Term 2 Exams with updated information.Also Read - Explained: Why #PostponeJEEMains2022 Is Trending on Twitter?

However, the exact release date of the release of the admit card has not been announced by the board as yet. Therefore, students who have enrolled for board exams must visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in for further updates about CBSE classes 10 and 12 admit cards. Also Read - Circular on Weightage For CBSE Term 1 And Term 2 Exams Fake: Board Issues Clarification

Once the CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 is released, the students will be able to download it from the official website at cbse.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the hall tickets will be provided to students by their respective schools as well. The students should know that the CBSE Term 2 class 10 exams will begin with painting while class 12 will begin with entrepreneurship papers. Also Read - CBSE Extends Term 1 Result Revaluation Last Date Till April 20, Check Latest Updates Here

For the Term 2 exams, the students will be allotted new exam centers and the information regarding the same will be available on the new hall ticket. Apart from this, the CBSE Term 2 Exam Admit Cards will also contain details such as date sheet for the chosen subjects including all the mandatory subjects.

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 Admit Card: How To Download