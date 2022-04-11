CBSE Term-2 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit card for the term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students soon. According to the time table released by the board earlier, both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin on April 26. The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam will continue till June 15.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 to be Released Soon: Here’s How to Download It

The candidates must note that soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. For the first time, the CBSE is conducting its board exams in two terms. In 2021, the board did not conduct final exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Explained: Why #PostponeJEEMains2022 Is Trending on Twitter?

CBSE TERM-2 Exam 2022 | Here are some of the important details:

CBSE Term-2 Exam both Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on April 26.

The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam will continue till June 15.

The board has already announced the results of term-1 final exams conducted in November-December, 2021.

Students can visit the CBSE academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in for sample question papers, syllabus and question bank for term-2 exams.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 term-2 admit card link

Enter the required login credentials

Login, download the admit card and take a printout

Recently, the CBSE warned students regarding a fake notification about board exams 2022. The notification claims that for the final results, 30% weightage will be from term-1 exams and the remaining 70% will be from term-2 exams. Also Read - Circular on Weightage For CBSE Term 1 And Term 2 Exams Fake: Board Issues Clarification