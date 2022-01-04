CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: After fake information related to CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams syllabus, exam dates and result surfaced on social media, the CBSE on Tuesday issued a circular and said all such information is being circulated only to mislead students. Giving clarification, the CBSE said that the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 dates have not been released yet and will be released soon. In the public advisory, the CBSE warned everyone of misleading news, and asked the students to only consult the official website – cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Important Update: Registration Deadline For Class 9 And 11| Deets Inside

It must be noted that the CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for classes 10, 12 are scheduled to be held in March/April, 2022. The clarification from the CBSE came after various online platforms started publishing expected dates for CBSE Term 2 date sheet.

"It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams," the CBSE said in the public advisory.

The board further added that the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 pattern has not been changed and will be the same as announced earlier.

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” the board said in the public advisory.

The board also stated that the students and stakeholders are advised to only believe information that is available on the official website, cbse.gov

However, this is not the first time that the CBSE has issued such circulars on fake and misleading news.

Last year on December 14, the CBSE warned students against fake news claiming that the board will award upto six as grace marks due to the error in CBSE Class 12 accountancy exam conducted on December 13.

Prior to this on September 9 last year, CBSE had issued another clarification saying the rumour that the board is sending questions papers for Class 9 and 11to schools is fake.