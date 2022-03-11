CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said the the Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held on April 26 and the exam timings will be 10.30 am.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021: CBSE Makes Fresh Announcement For Students, Says Will Review Evaluation Process Next Week Itself

"Despite the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the emanination will be 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts," the CBSE said in a statement.

Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be held from April 26, 2022. This time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won’t be conducted in two shifts. Further details available on the official website: CBSE pic.twitter.com/x51FrkN9CL — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

(This is a breaking news. More info will be updated)