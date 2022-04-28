CBSE Board Exams 2022 Latest News Today: As several parts of north India are reeling under an intense heatwave, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday wrote a letter to the exam centres, asking them to make proper arrangements in the wake of the current Covid situation and the heatwave.Also Read - Karnataka Releases New Covid Vaccination Guidelines Amid Uptick In Cases | Check Details

Notably, the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 board exams began on Tuesday in the country and abroad after two years of pandemic-induced disruptions.

"The board has paid Rs 5,000 fixed and Rs 5 per candidate per day for the examination day to make proper arrangements to avoid spread of COVID, it is requested that full proof arrangements may be made at the examination centre and COVID protocols may be followed strictly as given in the guidelines for centre superintendents and as instructed by the concerned state government," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj wrote in the letter to superintendents of examination centres.

He further said in the letter that the CBSE has decided to pay Rs 2 per candidate per day for making available potable water, hence proper arrangements for drinking water may be made at the examination centres.

“Your personal intervention for making arrangements in the matter and otherwise will help in maintaining the better health index of the students and staff,” he added in the letter.

In the current board exams, the number of students allowed in each classroom has been capped at 18 and schools have been asked to provide separate rooms to students suffering from COVID.

Sanyam Bhardwaj said the CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and 26 countries.

He added that since the board exams are being conducted after Covid, the CBSE has made all arrangements for its smooth conduct.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams are being conducted at 7,406 centres while the Class 12 board exams are being held at 6,720 exam centres.

Many parts of India are reeling under a punishing heatwave, with temperatures nearing the 45-degree mark at several places in the national capital. The heatwave is predicted to turn deadlier in the coming days.