CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Mathematics 2022 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Term 2 Mathematics exam on Tuesday, June 07, 2022. Students who are preparing for the Board exams can check the sample paper from the official website of the Board, cbseacademic.nic.in. According to the official notification, the Class 10, 12 Term-2 board examinations began on April 26, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be held in an offline mode at the allotted examination centres.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Mathematics 2022: Check Marking Scheme, Other Details

The CBSE 12th Maths exam 2022 will be held for a duration of two hours. The exam is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM. The exam will end at 12:30 PM. The term 2 Maths paper will be of 40 marks.

The question paper contains three sections – A, B, and C. Each part is compulsory.

Section – A has 6 short answer type (SA1) questions of 2 marks each.

Section – B has 4 short answer type (SA2) questions of 3 marks each.

Section – C has 4 long answer-type questions (LA) of 4 marks each.

There is an internal choice in some of the questions.

Q14 is a case-based problem having 2 subparts of 2 marks each.

Alternatively, students can download the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Maths 2022 sample question paper from the direct link given below.

It is to be noted that students will be allotted 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Candidates can also download the subject-wise CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for both Class 10 and Class 12 along with respective marking schemes from the official website of the Board.