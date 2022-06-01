CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physical Education 2022 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Term 2 Physical Education exam tomorrow, June 02, 2022. Candidates who are preparing for the Board exams can check the sample paper from the official website of the Board, cbseacademic.nic.in.As per the earlier notification, the Class 10, 12 Term-2 board examinations began from April 26, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be held in an offline mode at the allotted examination centres. Students are advised to check the sample paper and marking scheme before appearing for the exams.Also Read - UGC NET Dec 2021, NET June 2022 Application Correction Window Begins Today; Details Inside

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physical Education 2022: Check Marking Scheme, Other Details

There are 3 sections in the Question Paper, Namely, Section A, Section B, and Section C.

Section A consists of 9 questions amongst which 7 questions have to be attempted each question carries 2 marks and should have 30-50 words.

Section B consists of 5 questions amongst which 3 questions have to be attempted each question carries 3 marks and should have 80-100 words.

Section C consists of 4 questions amongst which 3 questions have to be attempted each question carries 4 marks and should have 100-150 words.

Alternatively, candidates can download the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physical Education 2022 sample question paper from the link given below. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to Release Soon: Here's How to Download

Candidates can also download the subject-wise CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for both Class 10 and Class 12 along with respective marking schemes from the official website of the Board. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. Apply For These Posts Before June 10