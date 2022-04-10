CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Sample Papers 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers along with the marking schemes for class 12 term 2 examinations. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the Sample Paper on the official website of the board i.e. cbseacademic.nic.in. The Board will conduct the term-2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be held in an offline mode at the allotted examination centres.Also Read - AIR India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Handyman, Other Posts at aiasl.in; Apply Online Before April 27

According to the datasheet released by the board, the Political Science exam is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted for two hours; beginning at 10:30 AM and ending at 12:30 PM.

CBSE Sample Papers: Marking scheme and other details

The question paper will have 3 Sections A, B & C.

Section A will consist of 8 questions (2 marks each).

Answers to these questions should be completed within 50 words each.

Section B will have 3 questions (4 marks each).

Answer to these questions should be completed within 100 words each.

The answer to the map question should be attempted accordingly.

Section C will have 2 questions of 6 marks each.

Answer to these questions should be completed within 170 words each.

Along with the sample papers, students can also check the marking scheme. Candidates can also download the subject-wise CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for Class 10 and Class 12 along with respective marking schemes from the link provided below:

