CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Psychology Exam 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Term 2 Psychology Exam on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Students preparing for the board exam 2022 can check the sample paper and marking scheme from the Board's official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the Board has started the Class 10, 12 Term 2 exams from April 26, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be held in an offline mode at various allotted examination centres.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Psychology Exam 2022: Check Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

There are 12 questions in this paper.

The paper is divided into 4 sections – Sections A, B, C, and D.

Section A: Section A has 3 questions, from Question No. 1 to 3 carrying 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 40 words.

Section B: Section B has 3 questions, from Question No. 4 to 6, carrying 3 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 80 words.

Section C : Section C has 4 questions, from Question No. 7 to 10, carrying 4 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 120 words.

Section D: Section D has one case study. There are 2 questions based on this case study, Question No. 11 and 12. Each question carries 2 marks. Answers to these questions should not exceed 40 words. Answer both questions.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Psychology Exam 2022: Check Exam Time, Marks

The exams will be held for a duration of two hours. The Term 2 Psychology Exam will be held for 35 marks. Alternatively, students can download the Class 12 Term 2 Psychology Exam Sample Paper from the direct link given below.

Candidates can also download the subject-wise CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for both Class 10 and Class 12 along with respective marking schemes from the official website of the Board.