CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Sample Papers 2022: The students preparing for CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2, your attention please. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday evening released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 sample papers. Releasing the details on the official website, the exam conducting body said the sample papers this time consist of a subjective type of paper which can help students prepare accordingly. The students now can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Sample Papers 2022 on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students are advised to download the sample papers directly from the official website to score high marks in their term-2 board exams.

CBSE sample papers: Marking scheme and other details

In the sample papers, the CBSE has shared the question pattern of the papers to give a fair idea of the type of choices that would be given. Along with the sample papers, students can also check the marking scheme provided for them.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Term 2 Board Exams 2022 (March – April)

Check complete list of Sample Papers here – CBSE Class 10 Term 2

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers for Term 2 Board Exams 2022 (March – April)

Check complete list of Sample Papers here – CBSE Class 12 Term 2

The students must note that the CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 are expected to be held in March and April. However, the board at present has not made any official statement regarding the schedule. The CBSE has, however, asked the schools to ensure vaccination of all the eligible students on time.

As per the updates from the board, the questions of 2, 3 and 4 marks will be asked in the papers of all Class 10 subjects. So, students should practice these latest sample papers and prepare accordingly for the Term 2 board exams.