CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released subjective sample for Term 2 Board exams of classes 10 and 12, raising speculations about a change in exam pattern. The development comes even as the board had earlier stated that there will be no changes in the test pattern for the Term 2 exams.

"It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams," the CBSE was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular," it added.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April and the date sheet is expected to be announced soon on the official website — cbse.nic.in. Students of Class 10th and 12th can download the CBSE sample papers by following the simple steps given below.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Sample Papers: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on CBSE Term 2 sample question paper link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the sample question paper link for class 10 and class 12.

Click on it and a new page will open.

Press on the subject name for which you want to download sample paper.

Once it opens, download the sample paper.

Students can also download the CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Sample Papers through the direct links given here:

