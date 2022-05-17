CBSE Term 2 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam tomorrow. CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A and course B papers are scheduled for May 18, 2022. The exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.Also Read - Hoax Bomb Threat E-Mails Trigger Panic Among Students In Bhopal Schools

Those who are preparing for the examination can visit the CBSE academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in to download the sample paper, check-marking scheme, syllabus and more. Maximum marks in both Hindi papers is 40. The duration of the papers is 2 hours. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam To Be Held Tomorrow | Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (course A)

Important Details:

Class 10 Hindi A paper has two sections

Answering all questions is compulsory

In the first section, there are three questions and sub-questions, for a total of 20 marks

The first two questions and sub questions are to be answered in 25-30 words

The last question and sub questions are to be answered in 60 words

Questions asked in the first section are textbook-based and those in the second part are essay-type

CBSE Class 10 Hindi course A sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (course B)