CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the Term 2 Practical Exams for classes 10, 12 from tomorrow, March 2, 2022. The Term-2 Board Exams for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 have been scheduled to be held from April 26.Also Read - NIOS Class 10,12 Exams Date Sheet 2022 Released; Check Schedule Here

The official notice issued by the Board reads, ”The practical exams, projects, assessments shall be conducted from March 2, 2022. The last date would be 10 days before the date of the examination for the respective classes. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the board.” Also Read - AISSEE Result 2022: NTA Declares Class 6, 9 Scorecards on aissee.nta.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

Meanwhile, the schools conducting the practical exams need to follow covid-9 protocols. The official notice reads, “To avoid crowding and social distancing, the school may consider splitting the group/ batch of students in sub groups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa.” Also Read - Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For Junior Coaches Posts at sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Practical Exams 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines

Students must reach the examination Centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Every Student must carry the class 10, 12 admit cards to the concerned examination centre.

Schools have been instructed to conduct the practical exams in accordance with all Covid-19 safety protocols.

The candidates should know that they will not be allowed to take electronic devices such as health bands, earphones, calculators, mobile phones, or pen drives into the exam hall.

The candidates will have to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitizer during the exam.

The schools conducting Practical examinations/Projects/ Internal Assessments shall ensure that all instructions of the Centre/State Governments, Local Bodies, and other Statutory Organizations related to the containment of the spread of the COVID pandemic are observed to the full extent.

The Board will appoint external examiners to conduct the class 12 practicals. However, no external examiners will be appointed for class 10 students. For more details, click on the official notice shared below.