CBSE Term 2 Exam Latest Update: Ahead of term 2 exams 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued exam guidelines for the examination centers to ease the hardships of the students. Nearly 34 lakh students of Classes 10 and 12 would appear for the examinations. This is the first time the board will be conducting board exams in two terms. While the term 1 exam was conducted from December 2021- to January 2022, term 2 papers will be conducted from April 26 to June 15. Meanwhile, the board is expected to release the admit card for both classes 10 and 12 soon. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the admit card through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022: List of Guidelines
- COVID guidelines eased – CBSE allows 18 students to be seated in a classroom as opposed to 12 students for Term 1
- Candidates will have to follow other COVID guidelines like social distancing, mandatory masks, carrying their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, and following social distancing norms.
- Candidates will have to follow all instructions given on the admit card issued by the Board.
- Unlike Term 1, the Term 2 question papers would be sent to the custodians.
- The entire working of the examination centers would be handled by the Centre Superintendent only.
- Both classes 10, and 12 examinations would be held for 2 hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
- Students would be required to report to the designated exam centers by 9:30 am and be seated by 10:00.
- Entry to the examination centers would be closed at 10:00 am and no student would be allowed inside thereafter.
- Question paper and answer sheet would be distributed to the students at 10:00 am.
- All candidates will get additional reading time of 20 minutes.