CBSE Term 2 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to upload online the answer sheets of the toppers of classes 10 and 12 after the announcement of the results, according to the reports. The candidates must note that they can check the answer sheets, once announced, on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and can be used as a sample paper for the next batch.

The board is also expected to release a notification in this regard.

On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Term 2 admit card for class 10, 12 students. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha portal, the admit cards can only be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in. Students can also download the CBSE admit cards by using the school affiliation number.

The CBSE Term 2 exam will be held in offline mode from 26 April.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website of the CBSE board–cbse.gov.in

Click on e-Pareeksha tab and then click on, the ‘Admit Card/ Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022’ option

Enter your user id, password, and security pin to log in

The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout

Here are some of the important details: