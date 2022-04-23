CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Latest News Today: With just 3 days left for the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 to begin, the board on Saturday issued a notification saying it will hold a live webcast on modalities for conduct of CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 on April 25 at 11 AM. The CBSE said the duration of the live webcast will be 1 hour only.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2023 to be Held Only Once: Board Confirms With Official Notification, Releases Syllabus For Class 10, 12

During the Live Webcast, the CBSE will explain the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries during the exam. The teachers, students and the officials can access the live webcast on the YouTube channel as the link for the same will be available on the official notice.

The CBSE said the schools will have to arrange the set up to watch the live streaming of the webcast. The webcast will start with the keynote address of Dr Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. The Board has asked all the schools to attend the webinar. The CBSE said non-compliance of instructions for watching this webinar by any school will be considered seriously.

Copy of the CBSE notification:

Last month, the CBSE had released a detailed datasheet for term 2 class 10 and class 12 board exams on cbse.nic.in. As per the detailed schedule, the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 will begin on April 26.

Because of the Coronavirus, the CBSE has asked parents to ensure that their children are not sick before appearing for the exams to ensure the safety of other students.

Just like the Term 1 exams, the Term 2 exams will also be held in physical mode. Students will have to wear masks while appearing for the.

As per the COVID guideline issued by the CBSE, the exams for both 10th and 12th will begin at 10:30 AM and they will get 15 minutes of reading time before the exam.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Full Schedule For Class 12

April 26: Entrepreneurship

April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library

May 2: Hindi

May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri,

May 6: Sociology

May 7: Chemistry

May 10: Food production, design

May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo,

May 12: Marketing

May 13: English

May 17: Business Studies

May 18: Geography

May 19: Fashion studies

May 20: Physics

May 21: Yoga, Early childhood care, AI

May 23: Accountancy

May 24: Political Science

May 25: Home science

May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care

May 27: Financial Markets, textile design

May 28: Economics

May 30: Biology

May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation

June 1: Banking, agriculture

June 2: Physical education

June 4: National Cadet Corps

June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture

June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics

June 9: Tourism, salesmanship

June 10: History

June 13: Informatics

June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core

June 15: Psychology

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Full Schedule For Class 10