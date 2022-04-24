CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Preparation Tips: As per the earlier date sheet issued by the board, the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 will begin from April 26 for Class 10 and 12 students. With just two days left for the exams, students are busy preparing for the papers. At this time, they must be knowing that the exam pattern this time will be subjective. Hence, they must give more emphasis to practising writing of answers. If they know the best way to write the answers, then it becomes easier to score high marks in the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. It is most important for the students to practice writing as much as possible. Moreover, while preparing for the board exam, they must know the exam syllabus thoroughly.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Board to Hold Live Webcast On Modalities For Exams On April 25 | Details Here

Revision of topics:

While preparing for the board exams, it is important to revise all topics daily. As all chapters and subjects are important, hence it is best to divide your time equally for all subjects/ topics instead of focusing only on a couple of them.

Must follow timetable:

Following a timetable doesn’t mean dividing the time for subjects. In fact, it’s just the opposite. As the board exams are stressful, hence, it is important for students during this time is to have proper sleep, food, and enough free time to keep their minds active and healthy throughout. Late-night studies and last minute prepartions housl not be encouraged. The timetable needs to be set in a way that your brain works its best during exam hours.

Practice writing answers:

To understand the subject/topic fully, it is important to practice writing the answer as many times as possible. This not only helps in time management and preparation but also builds confidence in students to address the questions with justice. Moreover, there needs to be a proper balance of speed and accuracy in your answering the question during exams.

Say no to rote learning:

Rote learning or learning without understanding should be discouraged as does not work and has never worked. It is crucial to focus on a detailed understanding and application of knowledge for all the subjects. Mugging up a subject, only makes you a robot, that too, not a smart one.

Know how to answer questions:

Students must answer as per the weightage of the question and not according to what they know. A low marks weightage means that not more than a few words and just 1-2 sentences, is all that it takes to answer. While answering any question, they should not over-explain, over-elaborate and overemphasise on short answer questions as it simply kills time.

Clean handwriting:

Students must keep in mind to write the answers in clear and clean handwriting. The font size should not be too small or too big. Students must try to write to the point answer in the board answer copy. They should not write anything without meaning just to fill the page.

Be calm and composed:

With just two days left for the board exams, it is essential for the students to stay calm and composed. All board exams have always had a ring of anxiety and nervousness on students. The students must know that there is no magic formula that can guarantee success and high marks in board exams, but these tips that can help students in gaining confidence and score well in CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022.