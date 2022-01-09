CBSE Term 2 Exam: We have some important news for the candidates who are preparing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 examination. The board on Sunday has clarified that there will be no changes in the test pattern for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 classes 10 and 12 board examsAlso Read - West Bengal Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Will Not be Postponed, to be Held in Offline Mode as Per Schedule

“It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams,” the CBSE said. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results to be Declared in Next Few Days: 5 Ways Students Can Check Score Here

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” it added. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: CBSE Makes Big Announcement, Says Exams Pattern Will Not Change, Will Release Date Sheet Soon