CBSE Board Result 2022 Latest News: Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon declare the board exam results for Classes 10 and 12(Term 2). Once announced, students can download the 10th and 12th marksheet from the official websites of Board — cbseresults.nic.in and — results.gov.in. As per news reports, the Board will announce the Class 10th Term 2 Result around July 04. The Class 12th Term 2 Result will be announced by July 10, 2022. However, it is to be noted that an exact date for the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be notified by the Board officials soon through a notification.

Official Website to Download CBSE Term 2 Result

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

Mobile Apps to Download CBSE Term 2 Result

DigiLocker app

UMANG App

Download CBSE Term 2 Result Via Umang App

Open Umang Application on your phone.

Sign in using the login credentials such as a registered mobile number.

Now click on, “All Services.”

Now click on, the “CBSE” option.

Click on the Class for which you want to check results.

Enter your roll number and other credentials.

Your Class 10th Term 2 Result or Class 12th Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Class 10th Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download CBSE Term 2 Result Via Digilocker App

Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app in your device.

or open the DigiLocker app in your device. Login using your mobile number.

Choose the CBSE option.

Select Class 10 result 2022 or Class 12 result 2022.

Fill in the required information.

Your Class 10th Term 2 Result or Class 12th Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Class 10th Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet. Here are the steps to download the CBSE TERM 2 Result.

Step by Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

and results.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result , or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022 .”

, or .” Enter the login credentials such as your roll number.

Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen.

and mark sheet on the screen. Take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.