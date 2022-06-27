CBSE Board Result 2022 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon declare the board exam results for Classes 10 and 12(Term 2). Once declared, students can download the 10th and 12th marksheet from the Board’s official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. As per media reports, the Board will announce the Class 10th Term 2 Result on July 15 and the Class 12th Term 2 Result on July 31, 2022. However, no statement has been issued by the Board’s official on the result date and time. As per reports, the evaluation process is almost complete.Also Read - Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2266 Posts Till Today at wbpolice.gov.in| Read Details Here

Official Website to Download CBSE Term 2 Result

cbseresults.nic.in results.gov.in digilocker.gov.in

Step by Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

and results.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result , or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022 .”

, or .” Enter the login credentials such as your roll number.

Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen.

and mark sheet on the screen. Take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.