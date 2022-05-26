CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday extended the last date to upload practical examination, project work and internal assessment marks for the students of Class 10 and Class 12. With the extension in deadline, experts believe that the CBSE might delay in declaring the Term 2 Class 10 12 Board Results. However, the CBSE has not notified anything about it so far.Also Read - When Will CBSE Term 2 Exam Results be Declared? Board Asks Schools to Speed Up Evaluation Process

As the deadline has been extended, now the last date to upload Class 10 term 1 and term 2 practical exams, project work and internal assessment marks is May 31, 2022, while it is June 5 for CBSE Class 12.

The CBSE took the decision to extend the deadline considering the requirements and requests made by schools. Earlier, the deadline for uploading Class 10, 12 practical exams, projects, and internal assessments was March 2.

The CBSE asked the schools not to wait till the last date and complete the uploading of marks in case it is still pending in respect of the school.

“The facility to upload practical examination, projects, internal assessment marks in respect of Class 10 has been deactivated. Now from the perusal of data submitted by the schools, it has been observed that the Practical Examination/ Project/ Internal Assessment marks of 39 schools for term 1 and 537 schools for term 2 in respect of Class 10 are still pending,” CBSE in a statement dated May 25 said.

It further added: “In respect of Class 12 also practical examination, project and internal assessment marks of 141 schools for term 1 and 185 schools for term 2 are also pending.”

Earlier the CBSE schools were asked to conduct the Class 10, 12 practical exams, projects and internal assessments from March 2. The last date was to be 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes.

The CBSE had earlier said that for term 1 internal assessments, projects and practical exams, schools can hold these by December 23 and upload the marks.