CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 Latest Update: As lakhs of CBSE students are waiting for their board results, media reports suggest that the board is likely to declare the results for class 10 and 12 by July 15. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their score on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. After the results are out, students can also check their mark sheets via SMS or on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

However, the students must note that after getting the marksheets online, they will have to check their marks and ensure all details on it are correct. Any error in the marksheet has the potential to ruin the future of the student. After the marksheet is available online, the candidates need to check:

Student’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Total marks

Percentage calculation

School name

Grades

Pass/fail status

CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: Here's How to Correct Errors On Marksheet

If there is any error on the marksheet, the students can get it corrected by following the steps mentioned below:

They need to collect application form, which will be available on the board’s official website cbse.nic.in.

They need to obtain an application form for name correction in the CBSE marksheet.

The forms can also be obtained through each respective school’s admission office.

They will have to fill up the application form. Avoid errors and rewriting.

Then they will have to submit required document.

After this, the CBSE will make the necessary corrections once the verification of the original records of the school is done.

CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: Here’s How To Check Score Via SMS

Open the ‘Message’ app on your phone.

Type the message — cbse10/cbse12 <space> roll number.

Send the text to 7738299899.

You will receive your Class 10, 12 Term 2 results through SMS.

CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: Here’s How To Download Score From Website