CBSE Term Exam Datesheet 2021 Latest News: Students are now eagerly waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the datesheet of the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on October 18. As per updates from the board, the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Datesheet 2021 will be released on the official website cbse.gov.in. As per the schedule, the CBSE Term 1 board examination 2021 will be conducted in the month of November- December 2021.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams: Term 1 Exam To Be Held With MCQ-OMR Question Sheets, Term 2 In Written Mode | Major Updates Students Must Know

Giving further details, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said after the term-1 exams, the results in the form of the marks will be declared. He said this time no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. Also Read - CBSE Announces Tentative Dates For Class 10, 12 Term Exams, to Release Datesheet on Oct 18 | Details Here

“Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations,” he added. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: From New Pattern to Date Sheet Buzz, 7 BIG Updates Students Should Know

The most important thing to know is that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 exams 2021 will be conducted in offline mode this year.

CBSE Term 1 Board Datesheet 2021: Details you need to know