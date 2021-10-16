CBSE Term Exam Datesheet 2021 Latest News: Students are now eagerly waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the datesheet of the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on October 18. As per updates from the board, the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Datesheet 2021 will be released on the official website cbse.gov.in. As per the schedule, the CBSE Term 1 board examination 2021 will be conducted in the month of November- December 2021.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams: Term 1 Exam To Be Held With MCQ-OMR Question Sheets, Term 2 In Written Mode | Major Updates Students Must Know
Giving further details, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said after the term-1 exams, the results in the form of the marks will be declared. He said this time no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term.
"Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations," he added.
The most important thing to know is that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 exams 2021 will be conducted in offline mode this year.
CBSE Term 1 Board Datesheet 2021: Details you need to know
- As per the announcements, the CBSE Tern 1 board exams will be objective type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes.
- The CBSE said that the exams will start from 11:30 AM instead of 10:30 AM in view of the winter season.
- For the candidates, the reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes for all categories of candidates.
- As per the CBSE guidelines, the practical exams or internal assessments will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over.
- This time, the CBSE decided that the subjects offered by it will be divided into two parts — major subjects and minor subjects.
- Notably, the CBSE will offer 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10.
- The Board has made it clear that after the conduct of the CBSE Term 1 board exams, results in the form of marks scores will be declared.
- However, the students will not be placed as pass, compartment, and essential repeat category after CBSE Term 1 exam.
- The students must take note that the final results of Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared after the Term 2 examinations.
- Saying that the second-term exams will be conducted in March-April 2022, the CBSE said whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the Covid-19 situation in the country.