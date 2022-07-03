CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 tomorrow. Soon after the formal announcement of the CBSE Term 2 Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. www.cbse.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the candidates can also check their scores on the newly launched portal-Pariksha Sangam.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow at cbresults.nic.in; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 10 Marksheet

The portal will act as a one-stop destination for all exam-related activities, which will include term 2 results and more.

According to the board official officials, the main reason behind launching this portal is to streamline board examination results, sample papers, and other details in one single window. According to cbsedigitaleducation.com, the newly launched Pariksha Sangam portal "will integrate various examination-related processes to be conducted by the school's regional offices and the Headquarters of the CBSE Board".

All You Need To Know About Pariksha Sangam

CBSE’s pariksha sangam portal can be accessed at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. It has 3 parts – Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna) and Head Office (Saraswati).

It is a one-stop portal for all CBSE board exam activities.

The Pariksha Sangam portal will streamline all the activities related to CBSE Board Result 2022 for classes 10th and 12th.

Pariksha Sangam Schools (Ganga) section:

Under this section, students and all other stakeholders will be able to access exam reference material, information about pre-exam and exam activities, school DigiLocker and post-exam activities, communication, and an integrated payment system (IPS).

Pariksha Sangam Regional offices (Yamuna) section:

CBSE candidates will find information about RO Dashboards for Command, Control, E-Sandesh, Integrated Payment Monitoring for Term 1 and Data Management, Historical Information Repository of Schools, etc.

Pariksha Sangam Head office (Saraswati) section:

Under this section, students will find information regarding Exam Reference Material, Pre-Exam Dates/MIS, Exam Conduct MIS, Post Exam Data, Centralized LOC Correction, CMTM, and many more.